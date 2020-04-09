Naomi Watts Has A Meltdown Over Three Broken Appliances During Self-isolation; Watch Video

After trying several recipes and getting the trampoline repaired, Naomi Watts has officially lost to the Coronavirus lockdown. Her Instagram video suggests that she is having a meltdown over broken appliances which were mandatory for the actor to survive the lockdown after letting their housekeeping staff go due to Coronavirus. The video has been shot inside the 51-year-old’s home and things don’t seem to go well for the actor.

Naomi Watts shared a slow-motion video on her Instagram account. In the video, she is all over the place with her head going back and forth. Her hair is open as she wails in dismissal of whatever has happened to her during the lockdown. Dressed in a red T-shirt, one can see nerves of her neck popped out in anger as she makes the back and forth move to graphic music. Naomi Watts is surely in a dilemma, as per the video.

Naomi Watts' breakdown moment as she shared on her Instagram

Naomi shared the breakdown video on her Instagram and wrote, “Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day.... #ffs.” Her reaction is just right as there will be zero to none repairmen available with the lockdown put in place. Naomi Watts’ fans had numerous reaction to the video. Some of them were understanding of her reaction as seen in the comments section, while some couldn’t stop laughing. Some followers empathised with her as they had wen through similar situation.

Naomi Watts has been updating her followers of her daily activities during the lockdown

