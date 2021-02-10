Natalie Portman Reveals Working With Only One Older Man Who Mentored Her Sans Being Creepy

Natalie Portman recently revealed that Mike Nichols was her only older male mentor who wasn't creepy with her. As mentioned in People magazins, the former made the revelation in the new book about Mike written by author Mark Harris, Mike Nichols: A Life. This book explores the legacy of the famed filmmaker, who passed away at the age of 83 after suffering a heart attack in November 2014. Read ahead for more details.

Natalie talks about Mike in Mike Nichols: A Life

As mentioned in the book, talking about Mike Nichols, Natalie Portman told Harris, "I think he was a genuine feminist". She further added, "There was nothing, nothing, nothing there except him seeing you as a creative, interesting, talented human. It is the rarest, finest quality, and not many directors of his generation had it". Natalie went to say that Nichols was "the only older man who mentored me without there ever being a creepy element in it".

Natalie Portman first worked with Mike Nichols when she was just 19 years old. They collaborated for a Central Park production of The Seagull, starring Meryl Streep and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Later in 2004, Natalie and Mike once again came together for romantic drama flick, Closer. Helmed by Patrick Marber, the film also features Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Clive Owen, Nick Hobbs and Colin Stinton.

In Closer, Natalie had to act in a scene shot in a strip club. Author of Mike Nichols: A Life had stated that the actor explained that Mike was careful and protective in a scene like that which could have been uncomfortable for the star. Portman was nominated for an Oscar (Best Supporting Actress) for her role in the film.

As mentioned in Indiewire, Harris wrote in the book:

"With Portman, Nichols was careful and protective, particularly in the strip club sequence, for which, at her request, he was happy to eliminate some of the nudity. 'He wants to see my bare a** [even] less than my father would,' said Portman at the time". The book continues: “[Nichols] made sure [Portman] was comfortable with the angles, the costumes, and the movement, and walked her through the scene until she felt ready. ‘What he did for me…’ she says. ‘Lord, may I have that ability to offer that kind of mentorship and guidance to one other person.'”

