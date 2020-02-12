The Debate
Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman Called A 'hypocrite' By Netizens For Her Snubbed Outfit

Bollywood News

Natalie Portman's snubbed outfit backfired her after she was called out for not hiring any women directors in her own production company

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

Natalie Portman has been on the Twitterati radar ever since she wore a custom made Dior cape, with names of snubbed female directors, to the Oscars 2020. She showed the cape off during the red carpet event of the 92nd Academy Awards. Natalie custom fit the names of the eight women directors who were not included in the nominations on her cape. Multiple reports suggest that she was trying to spread a message of inclusivity at the Oscars 2020. However, the whole act backfired on her as people are calling her a ‘hypocrite’ for she has no female directors in her production company apart from herself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) on

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman To Reunite For 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Natalie Portman is herself an Oscar winner and netizens have accused her of not hiring any female directors in her own production company, Handsomecharlie Films. The production house has produced a total of eleven films, out of which three are yet to release, according to IMDb. One of the agitated commenters pointed out how all the directors are white men apart from herself. One follower labeled the act as ‘performative (white) feminism’ while calling her production company out.

Here are some reactions to Natalie Portman's Oscars 2020 outfit snubbing:

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's Stunning Dress Deals 'subtle' Hammerblow To Academy Sexism

Also Read | Natalie Portman Excited To Be Back On Oscars Stage, Shares Throwback Pic With Jeff Bridges

Also Read | Natalie Portman's Romantic Comedies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

 

 

 

Published:
