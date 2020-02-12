Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman Called A 'hypocrite' By Netizens For Her Snubbed Outfit

Natalie Portman has been on the Twitterati radar ever since she wore a custom made Dior cape, with names of snubbed female directors, to the Oscars 2020. She showed the cape off during the red carpet event of the 92nd Academy Awards. Natalie custom fit the names of the eight women directors who were not included in the nominations on her cape. Multiple reports suggest that she was trying to spread a message of inclusivity at the Oscars 2020. However, the whole act backfired on her as people are calling her a ‘hypocrite’ for she has no female directors in her production company apart from herself.

Natalie Portman is herself an Oscar winner and netizens have accused her of not hiring any female directors in her own production company, Handsomecharlie Films. The production house has produced a total of eleven films, out of which three are yet to release, according to IMDb. One of the agitated commenters pointed out how all the directors are white men apart from herself. One follower labeled the act as ‘performative (white) feminism’ while calling her production company out.

Here are some reactions to Natalie Portman's Oscars 2020 outfit snubbing:

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

i wonder if this means her production company will finally produce a film with a female director https://t.co/5J9bEANXD0 — KATE 🔜 #SXSW (@OhMyMithrandir) February 10, 2020

#NataliePortman's performative Feminism at the Oscars fails to address the fact that her very own production company is peopled by White Male directors:https://t.co/OjXDBEMPSG — Claire M Massey (@clairemmassey) February 10, 2020

Amazing gesture! If only the production company she owns and runs would hire female directors other than *Natalie Portman*, then it might not be seen as quite so performative https://t.co/g6RgDQXuKI — a pile of cursed bones reanimated by an evil spell (@ON_Morgan) February 10, 2020

I am so sick of performative (white) feminism being applauded, especially when Natalie Portman has a production company and it has only ever hired one (1) female director: HER https://t.co/y7Auqnxk23 — cheers man (@shmcdnnII) February 10, 2020

What I find funny is that Natalie Portman has hired 0 (zero) women to direct the movies made using her own production company. I think there's about 7 films under her company, she hired male directors for all of them. Hollywood hypocrites are fun. https://t.co/qcI5BFJR1S — nathan coker (@ncavalanche) February 10, 2020

