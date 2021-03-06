Natalie Portman's First Look As Mighty Thor From Thor: Love And Thunder, Amazes Netizens

Natalie Portman is making a comeback in Thor: Love and Thunder cast. The actor was not the part of the previous installment and so the news of her return created major anticipation online. In the first two films, Thor and Thor: The Dark World, Natalie played Thor aka Chris Hemsworth's love interest. Now, the first look of Natalie Portman from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder is going viral online.

The Twitter handle of Thor: Love and Thunder shared pictures of Natalie Portman. In the pictures, Natalie Portman is shown flying in the air. The actor is seen donning a t-shirt with a cardigan on top. Her look is layered with a denim jacket. The pictures were posted with the caption, "Our first look of Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster aka The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder."

Netizens have been reacting to the look of Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. Several users have been guessing the storyline as to whether Mighty Thor will make an entry. One of the users commented, "So Jane Foster doesn't have cancer? That was the justification and keystone for... A LOT... of the drama / her arc / the point of her taking on the mantle of Thor in the comic books...?????"

A video of Natalie Portman's stunt double is also going viral on social media. The stunt double is seen performing a stunt on the ground with a picturesque view of the ocean in the background. One of the users reacted to the video and wrote, "This is gonna be so powerful and majestic. And the tides though".

About Thor: Love and Thunder

The team of Thor: Love and Thunder started filming a while back in Sydney, Australia. As of now, Marvel hasn't revealed any information for the superhero film but there is leaked information about official casting, and fan theories. Christian Bale is believed to be a part of the film while Natalie would be portraying the role of Lady Thor. As per IMDb, Thor: Love and Thunder release date has been set for May 2022. The film is more than a year away but Marvel fans will be getting a lot of MCU content before the film comes out. WandaVision, Black Widow, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki series, are all set to come out in 2021.

