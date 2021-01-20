Nats Getty Comes Out As 'transgender Non-binary', Says 'emotional & Exciting Day For Me'

Model Nats Getty recently came out and announced, "coming out as transgender non-binary". On Jan 20, Nats Getty took to her Instagram handle and shared an intimate picture with spouse Gigi Gorgeous. Along with the image, the activist also penned an emotional and informative note shedding more light on Nats' transition. Take a look at Nats Getty's Instagram post.

Nats Getty comes out as 'transgender non-binary'

In this Instagram post, Nats Getty posed with partner Gigi Gorgeous. The former was spotted shirtless, wherein one can also see her scars from the medical procedure. On the other hand, Gigi also posed shirtless and with her arms wrapped around Nats. The couple also dropped a YouTube video documenting the gender confirmation surgery of Nats Getty. The latter also penned a note announcing the news.

Nats Getty's coming out note read as:

Hi everyone, This is a very emotional and exciting day for me. I am so nervous as I type this, but I know the time is now. I am transgender, non-binary. I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind or soul. It wasn't until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inwards and truly reflect on my authentic self. So I decided to start my physical transition and get top surgery. This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can't believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of. I know it's a privilege that I'm even able to move forward with this when for many it's an impossible option due to their circumstance. While I feel so blessed to be able to start my transition surrounded by love and support, it's not lost on me the many people who re having to navigate this alone and in silence. To those on the road to self-discovery please know it can be a long process and there is no need to rush it. Allow yourself the time and space to find who you truly are. This process comes with a lot of highs and lows, some of which can be scary. What I can say, is that the process is truly beautiful and now I feel like I have a new community which I am so excited to embrace. My physical transition is new, so I'm taking my time to discover my most authentic self and which pronouns best suit me," Nats concluded. "But for now, I know one thing is for certain I am Nats. To my trans brothers and sisters and non-binary family: I am here for you, I am here with you, and I love you.

Nats Getty and Gigi Gorgeous tied the knot in July 2019 during a beachfront wedding ceremony. The latter also shared an Instagram post showering love on Nats. She shared the couple's shirtless picture and wrote, "can’t even begin to express how happy, proud and in awe i am of you, Nats". Take a look at Nats Getty's post.

