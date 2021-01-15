Simon Cowell Spotted Shirtless, Lifting Weights On His Yacht In Barbados Post Recovery

Simon Cowell was recently spotted working out with his partner Lauren Silverman on a boat in Barbados. On Jan 13, Simon Cowell's photos started making rounds on the internet. A few hours ago, a fan page reshared these pictures applauding the 61-year-old star's enthusiasm. Take a look at Simon Cowell's Instagram post.

One of Simon Cowell's fan page shared the celebrity's photos pumping some weights. In this Instagram post, Cowell can be spotted shirtless doing biceps exercises with silver dumbells. Sharing the picture on social media, Simon Cowell's fan page wrote, "he’s still got it!! hot as ever!! #simoncowell #simon". Check out Simon Cowell's photos.

Shirtless Simon pumps weights in Barbados

In August 2020, Simon Cowell was rushed to the emergency room after falling off an electric bike. The star had broken his back in LA and had to undergo six hours of surgery. As mentioned in The Sun, Simon Cowell closely avoided being paralyzed. Due to his accident, he was forced to cancel all his planned TV work for the rest of the year.

Almost after six months of hiatus, the X Factor judge was finally spotted in an impressive recovered body. According to Daily Mail, he worked on his health and fitness as he lifted weights. The portal also reported that Simon lost lots of weight with a vegan diet. Simon Cowell was spotted on the yacht with son Eric and partner Lauren.

Back in August 2020, after his accident, Simon Cowell shared an Instagram post talking about his injury. He shared a screenshot of his tweets that explained how he met with the accident and his latest updates. He said, "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time". He further added, "I have broken part of my back". Simon also thanked everyone for their kind messages. He said, "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon". Check out Simon Cowell's Instagram post.

