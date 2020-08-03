Naya Rivera’s Fans Hold Emotional Vigil Three Weeks After She Drowned In Lake Piru

Hollywood actor Naya Rivera passed away on July 8, 2020, after she drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles. She was 33 years old. Naya Rivera’s body was found on July 13, after days of extensive search and she was declared dead by the Ventura Police department. Fans of the actor visited Lake Piru and held a vigil for the actor as well.

Naya Rivera's vigil

According to a report, Naya Rivera’s vigil was organised by an online fan page and was attended by some of the diehard fans of the actor. The vigil was held near Lake Piru in Los Angeles where the actor drowned. Pictures from the vigil show that there were white balloons along with many bouquets and floral displays to honour the late actor. There was a rainbow flag that had the words 'thank you Naya' written in the middle with bold letters.

naya’s memorial is getting so big, she is loved by so many people and has touched so many lives this is so beautiful ♡︎ pic.twitter.com/ytNVBb5q51 — rip naya ミ☆ BLM (@sapphicsnix) July 30, 2020

You Nayaholics are truly something special 🙏🏽💫 ....I finally seen first hand why she loves her fans so much... #NayasFanMemorial was something I’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/VTaMC9gWG9 — Terrence Green (@RawSwagger) August 2, 2020

The pictures and videos from the vigil show many mourners coming together and celebrating Naya Rivera’s life. Fans of Naya Rivera can be seen wearing white T-shirts and white colour tops. Fans of the actor even left white coloured balloons in the air to mark the life of the actor. Many shared flowers and wrote letters for the actor to celebrate her life.

Naya Rivera played the role of high school cheerleader Santana Lopez which is loved by many in the LGBTQ community. The role was of a queer cheerleader who is on a path of self-discovery. It was considered to be a breakthrough role for the actor.

Naya Rivera's death

Naya Rivera reportedly took a pontoon boat to the Lake Riviera in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son. According to her son, they both went swimming, however, Naya Rivera never made it back on board. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue reportedly stated in a press conference that they are switching from ‘rescue operation’ to ‘search and recovery operation’.

After an extensive search for about six days, Ventura Sherrif previously announced that they have recovered a body from the lake in which Naya Rivera went missing. The officials held a press conference where they revealed they confirmed that the body found is that of Naya Rivera. They reportedly stated that Naya Rivera’s family has been notified about the developments.

According to news agency AP, Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed at an afternoon news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of the 33-year-old Rivera. The body was flown 40 miles (64 kilometres) to the coroner's office in Ventura, where an autopsy was done. It has been reported that the death certificate states that Naya died within a few minutes.

