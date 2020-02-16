LBN Vs GNS Dream11 NBA All-Star 2020 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All Game Details

Team Giannis and Team LeBron are all set to face off in an NBA All-Star game 2020. Both the teams will square off at United Center on Sunday night (Monday morning, February 17 at 6:30 AM IST). You can play the LBN vs GNS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LBN vs GNS Dream11 predictions and squad details
Also Read: Kobe Bryant Among 8 Finalists For Basketball Hall Of Fame
The regular season of NBA takes a backseat as the best players from the league will come under the same roof for the NBA All-Star Weekend game. Team Giannis is all set to take on Team LeBron as fans will be treated to some exciting basketball action. Team LeBron beat Team Giannis last season in the same format, 178-164. This year’s game will be a little bit different, with a ton of random rules as the NBA incorporated 24 points into the calculation of the Final Target Score to honour the late Kobe Bryant, who wore No. 24 for the final 10 seasons of his career.
Also Read: NBA All-Star 2020 Tickets Details, Experiences And Weekend Schedule To Watch Out For
Damian Lillard (POR): Lillard will miss this game because of a groin issue. Devin Booker is his replacement.
Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis
Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell
Also Read: NBA All-Star Game 2020 Schedule, Events And Live Streaming Details
Also Read: Mamba Sports Foundation Renamed To 'The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation'
Team LeBron will be favourites to win the game