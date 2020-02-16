LBN Vs GNS Dream11 NBA All-Star 2020 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All Game Details

Team Giannis and Team LeBron are all set to face off in an NBA All-Star game 2020. Both the teams will square off at United Center on Sunday night (Monday morning, February 17 at 6:30 AM IST). You can play the LBN vs GNS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LBN vs GNS Dream11 predictions and squad details

LBN vs GNS Dream11 game preview

The regular season of NBA takes a backseat as the best players from the league will come under the same roof for the NBA All-Star Weekend game. Team Giannis is all set to take on Team LeBron as fans will be treated to some exciting basketball action. Team LeBron beat Team Giannis last season in the same format, 178-164. This year’s game will be a little bit different, with a ton of random rules as the NBA incorporated 24 points into the calculation of the Final Target Score to honour the late Kobe Bryant, who wore No. 24 for the final 10 seasons of his career.

LBN vs GNS Dream11 injuries

Damian Lillard (POR): Lillard will miss this game because of a groin issue. Devin Booker is his replacement.

LBN vs GNS Dream11 squads

Team LeBron James

Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis

LBN vs GNS Dream11 squad: Team Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell

LBN vs GNS Dream11 team

LBN vs GNS Dream11 prediction

Team LeBron will be favourites to win the game

Note - The LBN vs GNS Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.