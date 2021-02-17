'Waterboy' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Played

The Waterboy is a 1998 sports comedy film directed by Frank Coraci. The movie revolves around a 31-year-old water boy of a college football team who accidentally discovers that he is good at sports and eventually becomes the member of the actual team rather than just being labelled as "a waterboy." The film was a success and went on to earn around $40 million in its opening weekend.

Waterboy's Cast

Adam Sandler as Bobby Boucher Jr

Adam Sandler in Waterboy, plays the lead role of Bobby Boucher Jr. a 31-year-old waterboy for a college football team. He is constantly bullied by the team players as he is single at 31 and lives with his mother.

Kathy Bates as Helen Boucher

Kathy Bates plays the role of Bobby's mother, Helen who shares a house with her son after her husband died of dehydration in the Sahara desert during the war. She is against the idea of her son playing football.

Henry Winkler as Coach Klein

Henry Winkler essays the role of Coach Klein who coaches the college football team. He is the one that convinces the college team to take in Bobby as a member of the football team.

Fairuza Balk as Vicki Vallencourt

Vicki is Bobby's childhood crush who is a multiple-time criminal offender and has been to prison. Fairuza convincingly plays the role of a criminal offender, Vicki.

Jerry Reed as Coach Red Beaulieu

Jerry Reed plays the head coach of the football team, Coach Red Beaulieu. He is the one that fires Bobby from his job as a waterboy that he had been doing for 18 years and is unable to digest the fact that a former waterboy can play football really well.

Watch the trailer of Waterboy below:

Adam Sandler's Movies

Adam Sandler is popular for playing comedy roles in American films and series. After being a cast member at Saturday Night Live for 5 years, Adam eventually went on to act in movies. Adam has played comedy roles in movies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, 50 First Dates, Just Go With It and Grown Ups 2.

