The Pianist Cast: List Of All The Actors And The Characters They Play In The WW II Drama

The Pianist is an American film helmed by Roman Polanski which initially released in 2002. The movie is based on the real story of a man who survived the Holocaust for five whole years in Warsaw, Poland adapted by a novel of the same name. The official synopsis of the movie on Rotten Tomatoes reads, "Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish Jewish radio station pianist, sees Warsaw change gradually as World War II begins. Szpilman is forced into the Warsaw Ghetto but is later separated from his family during Operation Reinhard. From this time until the concentration camp prisoners are released, Szpilman hides in various locations among the ruins of Warsaw." The film was critically acclaimed and went on to win several accolades like The BAFTA Awards, The Academy Awards and also the French Cesar Awards. Let's meet the cast of The Pianist.

The Pianist Cast

The Pianist characters are as follows:

Adrien Brody as Władysław Szpilman

Adrien Brody plays the lead role of Władysław Szpilman in The Pianist. Wladyslaw is a Polish jewel radio station pianist who lives in Warsaw, Poland and witnesses the changes in his country due to World War 2. During the transportation to the concentration camps, he gets separated from his family and desperately tries to find shelter for 5 years until 1945 when the war comes to an end.

Thomas Kretschmann as Wilm Hosenfeld

Captain Wilm Hosenfeld played by Thomas Kretschmann is a German officer who helped hide and save many Polish and Jew people during the war. In the movie, the captain helps Adrien survive by providing him with food.

Ronan Vibert as Andrzej Bogucki

Ronan plays the role of Andrzej Bogucki who is Szpilman's non-Jew friend who gives shelter to the man after he gets separated from his family and narrowly escapes death at the hands of a German guard.

Jessica Kate Meyer as Halina Szpilman

Jessica plays the character of Halina Szpilman, the youngest daughter of Władysław who is taken away by the Nazis to the death camp as her father cannot do anything and has to simply watch his daughter face death.

Emilia Fox as Dorota

Emilia Fox is also par of The Pianist cast and essays the role of Dorota in the movie. Interestingly, Dorota was not a part of the novel and the character was made up by the director of the movie. Dorota is a cello player who gets acquainted with Szpilman before he gets sent to the ghetto. Dorota and Szpilman are mutually attracted to each other but they are unable to pursue anything as they get separated by the Nazis.

What happened to Dorota in The Pianist?

After getting separated Szpilman has no idea about what happened to Dorota. However, after Szpilman succeeds to escape from the ghetto, a friend gives him an address to hide in which coincidentally ends up being Dorota's house. Szpilman sees that Dorota is now married and pregnant and she and her husband played by Valentine Pelka provide him with shelter in their house for hiding from the Germans.

