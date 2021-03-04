Neil Patrick Harris And Winslow Fegley To Star In HBO Max Movie '8-Bit Christmas'

New Line announced a new HBO Max Original movie on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, titled 8-Bit Christmas, a comedy movie based on Kevin Jakubowski's debut novel of the same name. The How I Met Your Mother fame actor Neil Patrick Harris recently joined the cast along with Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made actor Winslow Fegley. Directed by Michael Dowse, best known for directing Stuber and What If, the film will also star Grace and Frankie's actor June Diane Raphael, and Dallas Buyers Club actor Steve Zahn.

About 8-Bit Christmas movie

According to Deadline, 8-Bit Christmas is set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s and the script is also written by Jakubowski that follows a 10-year old boy named Jake Doyle, played by Fegley, and his epic quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. Neil Patrick Harris will essay the role of Adult Jake Doyle and he will also be narrating in the movie. Raphel and Zahn will play Young Jake’s parents Kathy and John.

In the same article, it was reported that the shooting for the film has already begun in Toronto. Tim White, Trevor White, and Allan Mandelbaum are producing under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner. Nick Nantell and Jonathan Sadowski will also be producing whereas Kevin Jakubowski and Whitney Brown are the executive producers.

The Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actor Neil Patrick Harris will be playing a role in The Matrix 4 which is slated to release in December this year. He will be also seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the satirical action-thriller with Nicolas Cage playing himself. He will also be essaying the role of Bill Aucoin in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic written and directed by Bogart’s son Timothy Scott. Harris recently appeared in a British Television drama series It’s a Sin which aired on January 22, 2021.

The child actor Winslow Fegley is the younger brother of Oakes Fegley and he appeared in the titular role in Disney's Timmy's Failure: Mistakes Were Made, which released last year. He is also known for his guest spots on the shows like Teachers and Good Doctor and he played the role of 'Mel; in the miniseries Fast Layne. He will also be playing a role in Neil Bogart’s biopic Spinning Gold with Harris.

