Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He And His Family Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year; Read Details

Since the past few months, several celebrities have been tested positive for the Coronavirus. Celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Idris Elba among others have been tested positive for the virus. In the long list of COVID-19 positive celebrities, another name has been added - How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris has revealed that he and his family had been positive for Coronavirus earlier this year. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Neil Patrick Harris' family had tested positive for COVID-19

In a recent interview with Today, Neil Patrick Harris shared that he, husband David Burtka and their twins Gideon and Harper, 9 were positive for COVID-19. Neil Patrick Harris said that now they feel great and it happened during late March and early April. He shared that they all were doing great before and he thought that he had flu so he did not want to be paranoid about it. But soon after that, Neil Patrick Harris lost his sense of taste and smell which is considered as a big indicator of COVID-19.

After this, Neil Patrick Harris’ family holed up. Neil Patrick Harris also shared his experience of the recovery process. Talking about it, the actor said that it was not a pleasant experience but gradually they got through it. They now have the antibodies and are feeling good now, he added. He concluded by saying that they want to make sure everyone is doing their best to slow this down in every way possible.

Neil Patrick Harris' family

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have been social distancing with their twin children and two dogs during the pandemic. Neil Patrick Harris made this big revelation just days after his sixth wedding anniversary. Neil Patrick Harris and husband David celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 7, 2020.

The actor's husband and he had shared adorable pictures of each other to wish on their sixth wedding anniversary. Neil Patrick Harris had captioned the post as, “Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life. Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets. Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful @dbelicious”

