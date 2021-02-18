Neil Patrick Harris Says He Felt 'very Intimate' Shooting Lan Wachowski's 'The Matrix 4'

The Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. It is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three instalments with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Neil Patrick Harris will be making his Matrix debut with the fourth instalment in the series. The movie was shot in the midst of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and now Harris revealed that he did not feel it was a gigantic project.

Neil Patrick Harris Says Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4 shoot felt "very intimate"

In a recent interview with Variety, Neil Patrick Harris shared his feeling about shooting The Matrix 4 during the pandemic. He said that it did not feel large because it felt like director Lana Wachowski was in her “sweet spot,” which was filming on the fly, using natural light. The actor mentioned sometimes they would sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then they would quickly film. He asserted that they shot pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done.

Neil Patrick Harris stated that people would think that a "giant movie" like The Matrix 4 would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and they would be checking off shots. He explained that Lana lived that before three times over, and he would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now. The actor noted that it wasn’t often when he felt like he was doing something "gigantic" because she made it feel "very intimate," for the cast.

The Matrix 4 shoot began in February 2020 in San Francisco but was halted in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed filming in August 2020, becoming one of the first major Hollywood movies to re-commence work. Extensive protocols are said to be put in action by Warner Bros. Pictures for the project.

Along with Neil Patrick Harris, The Matrix 4 cast has many newcomers to the franchise such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman. Their character details are not revealed yet. It also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films.

