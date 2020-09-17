Neil Patrick Harris Talks About His Role In The Matrix 4, Praises Director Lana Wachowski

The Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Neil Patrick Harris will be making his debut in The Matrix franchise with this fourth instalment. Recently, the actor talked about his role in the forthcoming project and praised director, co-writer Lan Wachowski. Read what he had to say.

Neil Patrick Harris on his role in 'The Matrix 4'

In a recent interview on Sirius XM’s The Jesse Cagle Show, Neil Patrick Harris opened up about his upcoming movie The Matrix 4. He said that he has “great hopes” that fans will appreciate all the work that director Lana Wachowski and everyone is putting into the film. The actor stated that he is a big fan of the filmmaker and thinks that she is a great person. Harris thinks that Lana has great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing. He mentioned that it is changed in an evolved way and called Lana a bright light.

Neil Patrick Harris stated that he would have been happy to be in any capacity in The Matrix 4. He said that he would have been happy to just go and visit the set of a “big giant” franchise movie. The actor mentioned that the fact that he got a “small part” in the film, and can watch the majority of it from afar, and see how it is working and see sort of the machine of it all, he has just been having a blast while shooting. The Gone Girl star added that The Matrix 4 team is very smart. He said that they are making a giant movie and under very unique circumstances, referring to COVID-19.

Neil Patrick Harris mentioned that he always wanted to be the lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff, and The Matrix 4 is not bad for him. He stated that it is certainly tangential and fun for him, to be able to admire it and at least play in the sandbox a little bit. Harris expressed that he cannot wait for the day when people will be able to watch these big movies in big theatres. The actor explained that it is because this film deserves to be seen on a big scale. It is ambitious and everyone involved in it as far as he is aware is crushing it, Harris noted.

The Matrix 4 cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

