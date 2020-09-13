Robert Pattinson In The Batman To Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam: See Top DC FanDome Reveals

DC FanDome is a comic book convention which is organised by Warner Bros and DC Comics. After the annual San Diego Comic-Con was put on hold due to COVID 19 pandemic, DC conducted the FanDome event virtually this time. The first FanDome was conducted online on August 22, while the 2nd FanDome is gearing up for tomorrow where they will reveal more details about Harley Quinn, Black Lightning, and the Batmobile, among other details. Here are the Top 10 reveals that were made in the DC FanDome. Take a look.

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

The teaser for Robert Pattinson's The Batman was revealed in the DC FanDome. Matt Reeves announced that even though the movie was completed around 25 per cent before the film shooting was shut down after Robert Pattinson turned out to be COVID positive during the shoot, the makers of the film released the teaser based on how much they shot during this time.

Zack Snyder's Justice league

During the recent DC FanDome event, at the end of Snyder Cut panel, filmmaker Zack Snyder disclosed a detail about his version of Justice League. He revealed that the length of the project will be for four hours. The fans will experience it in four individual installments, however, the makers are also trying to make it all together as one film. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is said to premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut teaser provided fans with several pieces of unseen footage. DC villain Darkseid made an appearance in the teaser, after receiving much hype from the fans. Henry Cavill donned the much-talked-about black suit as Superman. Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as Flash will have a heavy influence on Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, and Diane Lane also have several appearances in the teaser.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

Warner Bros released the second trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 during the DC FanDome event conducted in August. In the trailer, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine are back as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) and Steve Trevor respectively. The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer also showed Kristen Wiig’s transformation as Cheetah. This is the first time Wiig’s Barbara was introduced as a villainous character.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

An animated teaser of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam was released in the FanDome this time. The teaser showed which DC characters will be included in the film, however, the cast was not announced. Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Black Adam is scheduled for a December 22, 2021 release.

Batman and the Court of Owls

The game named Gotham Knights' trailer was also revealed. The game is based on the New 52 comic "Batman and the Court of Owls". Take a look at the trailer of the new game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the justice league

DC Youtube revealed the new teaser trailer of the trending game named Suicide Squad: Kill the justice league. The Rocksteady Studios (who are the makers of Batman: Arkham City and Arkham Knight) finally revealed their new Suicide Squad game. The new action game stars the infamous supervillain team is a continuation of the Arkham universe. The game is set to be launched in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Suicide Squad 2 trailer released

Other interesting reveals at the DC FanDome virtual event this year include:

Shazam 2 movie name revealed - Shazam 2 movie name was also revealed in the DC FanDome this August 22. The Shazam sequel is now called Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Static shock- A movie was also announced on Static Shock

A Flash movie was announced.

