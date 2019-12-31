'The Witcher' Named As Netflix's Most Popular Series Of 2019 In UK

Netflix has announced that The Witcher is the most popular series to release in the UK in 2019. The Witcher recently made its premiere on Netflix on December 20, 2019. The show became an immediate sensation upon its release and is based on the massively popular dark fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Netflix compiled several lists based on one's country and what is most-watched in that country. The list includes top 10 movies to top 10 stand-ups of 2019. According to Netflix with regards to top 10 releases in the UK, The Witcher has taken first place followed by Another life and Stranger Things respectively. The Umbrella Academy bagged the fifth spot followed by You.

Not only is The Witcher the highest rated series on Netflix right now, the author of the books is the most popular on Amazon.



Not just in fantasy genre, but among ALL authors.

A great time to be a Witcher fan.#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/mJ8T7ccSkz — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) December 29, 2019

The Witcher was recently declared to be one of the highest-rated Netflix original shows according to IMDB. The show holds an 8.8 rating on IMDB as of now, matching the ratings of critically acclaimed Netflix shows such as Stranger Things and Black Mirror, as well as beating shows such as Peaky Blinders, The Crown, Ozark and Haunting of Hill House. Quite clearly, The Witcher is one of the best originals to be released on Netflix.

In fact, the show has already been greenlit for a second season. Henry Cavill as the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, has won the hearts of many fans and his performance has been praised incessantly by critics. Other than Cavill, the show also stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey in leading roles. Anya plays the role of Yennefer of Vengerberg in the show, a powerful sorceress who is also Geralt's love interest. Freya is portraying the character of Ciri, Princess of Cintra and Geralt's adoptive daughter. Meanwhile, Joey plays Jaskier, a travelling bard who is Geralt's close friend.

The Witcher only has eight episodes for now and follows the events of the earlier books in the series. But with an upcoming season that is in the making, it is likely that fans will get to see the events of the later books and will also get to witness a satisfying conclusion to the arcs of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. Critics have also praised the overall direction of the show as well as the brilliant performances given by the actors. The show has also been praised for its amazing cinematography and special effects that truly immerse the viewers into the world of The Witcher.

