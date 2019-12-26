'The Witcher' Episode 3 Explained, Geralt Crosses Path With Triss Merigold

The Witcher is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix. This Netflix series that stars Henry Cavill in the lead role was released on December 20, 2019 on the streaming platform. The Witcher traces the story of Geralt of Rivis, a monster-hunter for hire. Episode 3 of The Witcher is titled Betrayer Moon.

The Witcher: Ep 3 Betrayer Moon explained

The episode starts with the final rambling of a dying man who has slashes right across his chest. Upon hearing his tale, a witcher asks for 3000 florens to follow the blood trail left behind. But this witcher is unfortunately killed during the job and Geralt takes over the job.

Geralt wakes up and then witnesses that as the army arrives, restless villagers leave and Geralt follows them. While walking out of the city, Geralt crosses path with Triss Merigold who wants to save the creature that Geralt wants to kill. The creature that these two want to capture is not a vudolak as the dead body is missing a liver and heart. Triss and Geralt both realise that it is a Striga, a princess who is cursed to be Striga.

Yenneffer and Istridd continue to play games as the initiation draws closer. Triss and Geralt are trying to convince the King to allow them to cure the creature. When Geralt investigates further, the curse on the princess was meant for the Foltest but Adda succumbs to it. The truth between Yennefer and Istridd comes to light in the depths of the chamber. On the other side, Geralt finds information about his prey and Yennefer prepares for her operation. The moment the creature reveals itself to Geralt its breaks free and both are then involved in hand-to-hand combat.

Geralt’s fight and Yennefer’s transformation cut back and forth. The sun rises and the chaos subsides for time being. Yennefer presents herself to Tissaia while Geralt finds Triss standing over him.

