'The Witcher' Episode Four Explained; Know What Happened In The Latest Episode

In the fourth episode of The Witcher titled Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials, fans saw Geralt (Cavill) and bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) in Cintra and was going to the palace of Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May). They were there well before the fall on Cintra from the first episode, which means these happened in the past and before Ciri (Freya Allan) was even born. They were there on the night while Calanthe was choosing a suitor for her daughter Princess Pavetta (Gaia Mondadori). Calanthe rejected all the suitors until a knight wearing a helmet turned up in court and asked for the hand of the princess. The suitor took off his mask and revealed to be Duny (Bart Edwards), a cursed knight who had turned into a hedgehog. Duny said he wanted to marry Pavetta by the Law of Surprise, which meant the princess was technically payment for a past debt and saving the life of Calanthe’s husband.

Princess Pavetta, too, was left enraged by her mother’s actions and unleashed her powers which appeared to be supreme. Seeing Pavetta’s power, Calanthe relented and gave her blessing to her daughter and Duny. Calanthe’s blessing to the couple broke the curse and Duny returned to being a man rather than a hedgehog. Duny was grateful to Geralt and asked him how he could repay him for saving his life.

Geralt said no payment was required before adding the Law of Surprise would be enough. At this moment, Princess Pavetta suffered the first signs of morning sickness as she started to throw up. Calanthe was left furious as she realised Pavetta’s child now belonged to Geralt due to the Law of Surprise. She then told Geralt to leave and never return with the Witcher eager to go after unintentionally causing so much trouble. However, this means that Geralt’s destiny to protect Ciri from danger because she will be the one to save the Continent.

On the other hand, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is nearly killed by an assassin as she was chased through the Continent. She managed to be safe and took a small baby with her but sadly the infant dies during the process. The mage is left upset by the death of the child and buries it but the fatality led her to want a baby of her own.

