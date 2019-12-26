The Witcher: Episode 2 'Four Marks' Introduces The Character Of Yennefer

The Witcher is a new show streaming on Netflix. The show started streaming on December 20, 2019. The show traces the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster-hunter for hire. The second episode of the show is called Four Marks.

Episode 2: Four Marks

The episode begins with a young man presenting a daisy to a girl. This is the object of his affections. The girl tells him about her preference for roses. The two then kiss. The girl then notices that the flower is missing. She turns around to see a figure with a hunched back and dark hair. It is a girl with shining violet eyes. The guy screams "You've been spying on us, you creep!"

The couple then starts bullying the strange girl and pushes her to the ground. The girl is scared and tries to stop them. She closes her eyes and there is a surge of energy as something magical happens. The next scene is of the girl lying on a stone floor somewhere far away.

The girl's name is Yennefer. Yennefer is different and very much the opposite of the beautiful and powerful woman present at the Witcher games. The next scene shows Yennefer studying her new surroundings. The stone chamber that she is lying in is full of skulls. A man named Istredd is also in the room and is shocked to find her there. He then warns her that 'she' will be coming for her now. The portal was opened and it painted a target on her back. Another portal then opens up and Yennefer escapes through it. She finds herself back in her village.

Yennefer is then visited by a woman at her home. She offers to buy Yennefer for four marks. While Yennefer's mother protests, they are completely ignored by her father and he agrees to sell. This is a very crucial moment. Her father, some time ago, had talked about how a pig would cost ten marks. This is proof of how little value his deformed daughter holds for him. Her mother warns Yennefer that the woman who is taking her is a witch and she knows what they will do to her. But Yennefer doesn't care about it.

