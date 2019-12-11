Netflix Confirms Return Of 'Disenchantment' Next Year, Fans Overjoyed

Netflix has confirmed that popular cartoon Disenchantment will return for a third season next year. The show which is a Netflix exclusive is a satirical fantasy animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. Groening previously created The Simpsons and Futurama. The news was confirmed when Netflix posted the teaser of the third instalment on Twitter. The caption of the post read, "Ready to continue the adventure? @Disenchantment is returning for Season 3 in 2020! You didn't think we'd leave Bean in that hole, did you?"

From the creators of The Simpsons

Don't mess with mommy. Disenchantment Part 3 coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/PIBMIwN9hk — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) December 10, 2019

The announcement was met with joy from the fans across the globe. Many of the fans had feared that he show may never return. One overjoyed user commented that he is thankful to the creators. He was too worried that the show was being cancelled. He concluded by saying the producers can make 30 seasons of the show much like Simpsons. Another user said that he was happy now while the third said that it was great news and that he loves the show.

The series is set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the story of Beans who is a rebellious and alcoholic princess, her elf companion Elfo and her destructive personal demon Luci. The show also stars the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West. The series debuted in August 2018, with Part 2 releasing in September 2019. Initially, the writers of the show relied on different kinds of Humour to get laughs from the viewers but they struggled throughout season 1. By the next season, the writers had adapted and the Season 2 saw jokes written around broader terms.

