Golden Globes 2020 Chooses Netflix Projects For 34 Nominations

Netflix has shown its impactful presence in the industry and now, they have given the audience a great set of outstanding performances. This is not only regarding the users of the streaming service but also the whole film and television audience. Four Netflix films have been nominated for Best Picture nominations at the 77th Golden Globes. After counting the total number of nominations, it has been confirmed that a total of 34 different Netflix projects have been nominated at the Golden Globes 2020. Read more about Netflix dominating the film and television industry.

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Animated Feature Film are... pic.twitter.com/YTBNIfcYft — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

Netflix dominates Gloden Globes 2020

This year Netflix has dominated the Golden Globe nomination leaving all major networks like Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC behind. They have managed to grab a total of 34 nominations- 17 in different film categories and 17 for different television shows. This is a huge deal for a company who was not making original television series or films until six years ago. The noticeable thing about the company is that it had a content budget of $15 billion this year which is more than nearly every other entertainment company and they have been increasing their content budget by nearly 35 per cent every year since 2015. Their maximum efforts to dominate the entertainment industry has paid out with the 34 Golden Globes 2020 nominations.

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Actor Drama, Best Actor Musical or Comedy, and Best Supporting Actor in Any Film are... pic.twitter.com/UxMcecEJLv — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

And the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Best Television Series - Drama, and Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television are... pic.twitter.com/GfFeoMTnIc — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

