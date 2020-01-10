Top Jack Nicholson Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Jack Nicholson, is a legendary actor and a filmmaker whose acting career spans over 50 years. He is known for playing several iconic roles in Hollywood and has tried his hand over several genres that include comedy, drama, and others. He has multiple accolades to his name and is a recipient of the Life Time Achievement Award by the American Film Institute. Read on to know more about the best Jack Nicholson movies.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix Plans To Wear The Same Suit For Every Award Function; Here's Why

Best films by Jack Nicholson

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a 1975 comedy-drama film directed by Milos Forman. It is based on a novel by the same name, which was penned by Ken Kesey. The film features Jack Nicholson as Randle McMurphy, a new patient at a mental institution. It also features an ensemble cast of Louise Fletcher, William Redfield, Will Sampson, Sydney Lassick, Brad Dourif, Danny DeVito, and Christopher Lloyd. The film won all five major Academy Awards and several Golden Globe Awards. It is considered as one of the best works by the actor.

The Shining

The Shining is a 1980 psychological horror film that features Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd in the lead roles. It is based on a novel of the same name by Stephen King. A sequel of the film was released in November 2019 and was titled Doctor Sleep. For his performance in the film, he was critically acclaimed.

READ | Biographical Movies In Hollywood That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Batman

Batman is a 1989 superhero film, directed by Tim Burton. It is one of the most iconic superhero films of all time. The film featured Michael Keaton as the caped crusader, and Jack Nicholson as the iconic DC villain Joker. It is one of the best films by Jack Nicholson and had three sequels.

READ | Iconic Johnny Cash Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Chinatown

Chinatown is a 1974 drama mystery thriller. It is directed by Roman Polanski and is written by Robert Towne. It stars Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, and John Huston in the lead roles. There are talks about a remake of the film. It is one of the most iconic films of the actor.

READ | Colin Farrell Set To Star As Penguin In 'The Batman', Confirms Director



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.