'Guilty' On Netflix: Who Is Gurfateh Singh Pirzada? Here's All You Need To Know

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who stars alongside Kiara Advani in Netflix film Guilty, is reported to be making his big-screen debut soon. The actor, who shifted to Mumbai six years ago, started his career in the entertainment industry with some small-time modelling assignments. He has featured in multiple magazine covers and happens to be the brother of a popular South Indian actor. Here is all you need to know about Guilty star Gurfateh Singh Pirzada.

All you need to know about Gurfateh Singh Pirzada

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is the brother of Mehreen Pirzada. She is a popular actor down South and was last seen alongside Dhanush in Tamil film Pattas. Reports have it that Gurfateh Singh Pirzada wanted to be a cricketer from a very early age. But after a little pondering, he realised that he is meant for acting. He started his acting career with a music video. The video directed by Satish Raj & Aman Dhillion was released in 2017. The music video reportedly helped Gurfateh Singh Pirzada garner some fanfare and reportedly the role in Dharma Productions' Guilty.

Guilty, starring Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, and Akansha Ranjan in the lead, narrates a hard-hitting tale of a man (Gurfateh Singh Pirzada), who is accused of rape and sexual abuse. The series directed by Ruchi Narian released on Netflix on March 6. Besides the series, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada also has a slew of movies in his kitty. Here is all you need to know about Gurfateh Singh Pirzada's upcoming movies.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada to make his Bollywood debut with Brahmastra?

Reports have it that Gurufateh Singh Pirzada will be making his silver screen debut with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is reported to mark the Bollywood debut of the Guilty star. However, not much has been revealed about his character in the film. Reports have it that he will have a meaty role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

Besides the upcomer, reports have it that Gurfateh will play an important role in Harish Vyas directorial Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele. The forthcoming movie will trace the journey of a gay man and a lesbian woman. The movie, starring Zareen Khan, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, and Ayushman Jha in the lead, is reported to hit the marquee soon.

