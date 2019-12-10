Ryan Reynolds Says That 6 Underground Is The 'most Michael Bay Movie Ever' In History

Ryan Reynolds will be seen performing stunts like a true-blue action hero in the Michael Bay directorial film titled 6 Underground. The film is a Netflix original of which the makers released the trailer on December 9, 2019. Ryan Reynolds' presence in the movie has surely boosted the excitement of the fans for watching this upcoming Netflix original.

Also Read | 'Free Guy' Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds Receives Appreciation From Fans

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Justice League's Snyder Cut While Promoting '6 Underground'

Ryan Reynolds insists that 6 Underground is the most Michael Bay movie ever

In a recent promo launched on the official channel of Netflix, Ryan Reynolds said that 6 Underground is the most Michael Bay movie ever in the history of Michael Bay. Michael Bay has an eminence in the industry for having a certain aesthetic in all his movies which are loved by the audiences.

Michael Bay built a reputation as one of the purveyors of Hollywood-style-big-budget action movies with a string of hits including Bad Boys, The Rock and Armageddon, then later took the reins of the Transformers franchise and delivered a series of worldwide blockbusters that grossed a combined $4.3 billion.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says 'Free Guy' Is His Favourite Movie He's Ever Made

Presently, however, with the Transformers franchise no longer requiring Bay's administrations, the director is returning to some degree with a more grounded action film produced by Netflix. Featuring Reynolds, 6 Underground concerns a gathering of operators who have totally eradicated their pasts to attempt a crucial change in the world. Written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese of Deadpool and Zombieland fame, the film additionally stars Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds: Times When The Deadpool Actor Took The Internet By Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.