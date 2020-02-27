Netflix Announces Production For 'Top Boy' Season 2 Will Begin Soon

Netflix has announced that Top Boy, the British crime drama will be returning for a fourth season soon. In a Tweet, Netflix revealed that Top Boy which underwent a revival in 2019 will be renewed a second season. Netflix did not provide an exact date, the tweet revealed that production for season 4 will start in spring 2020. It also added that fan favourites, Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will be returning to the series.

Second season produced by Netflix

While this is the fourth instalment into the Top Boy franchise, it will be the second produced by OTT giant Netflix. The first two instalments were produced by Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Series 3 which was the first season that was produced by Netflix ended in an unexpected twist.

Confirmed: Top Boy s2 is happening!! What we can tell you:



– production starts this spring

– Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will return (!)

– 🤐 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 26, 2020

Read: Rapper Drake Confirms New Series Of 'Top Boy' Is Dropping This Year

Read: 'Love Is Blind' Cast, Contestants & Couples; Know All The Details Of Netflix's Dating Show

In the finale, Dushane was seen paying Jamie a visit in prison and offered to secure the release of his former rival. Dushane also hinted at a possible partnership between Jamie and himself which could mean that the rift between Dushane and Sully could possibly grow wider. The finale also revealed that Sarah and Lee were actually undercover cops who were investigating Dushane.

We’re back. TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring. @AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Stay tuned. — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) February 26, 2020

Read: What Time Does 'Love Is Blind' Air On Netflix? Everything You Need To Know About The Show

Read: Top Akshay Kumar Movies Like 'Rustom' And 'Bhool Bhulaiya' To Watch On Netflix

According to reports, the fans of the show have rapper Drake to thank for the return of the show. As per reports, the rapper became obsessed with the show after watching it and then partnered with Netflix, he was also responsible for gathering the original writing team of the show in order to create a follow-up.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.