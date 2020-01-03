Rapper Drake Confirms New Series Of 'Top Boy' Is Dropping This Year

Canadian rapper Drake has confirmed that a new series of Top Boy is coming this year. It was announced by the show's producers and rapper Drake, who told his followers that they will be getting another new season this year. The 33-year-old rapper responded to an Instagram post which praised the show for being named one of Netflix's most popular shows of 2019. The post was captioned as, "Will we see a new series in 2020?"

It has been rumoured for a while that the new series was in the making but it has been officially confirmed. Earlier, it was confirmed by Ashley Walters that the script was in the works and he was looking for adding more to the story. Speaking to the media, he said that they haven't had the actual green light yet but it's looking promising.

READ: Drake Reveals What He Looks For In A Woman Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumours

Crew working on the storyline: Walters

He added that they have been working on the storylines and enhancing the script. He further added that the entire team is looking forward to going again with the show. After the success of the third series, the actor said that he wished they had gone back to back with a fourth. Walters also added that the series had a huge impact and he is a bit sad as they did not film two seasons simultaneously as people have to wait for a long time which he thinks is really difficult.

READ: Drake Chooses Nate Diaz Over Conor McGregor Despite Diaz Ranting Against Him In 2016

About the series

The series was originally premiered on Channel 4 in 2011 which featured a group of characters living on a fictional housing estate in Hackney, east London with a group of residents who were involved in drug dealing and gangs. Both the series managed to garner a lot of fan base. The latest series revolves around the story where Dushane returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market.

READ: Drake Finally Reveals The Reason Behind His ''hesitation'' To Collaborate With Chris Brown

READ: Drake Refers To Rihanna In His New Freestyle Rap, 'War'. Listen Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.