Netflix Star Daisy Coleman's Mother Melinda Dies By Suicide 4 Months After Daisy's Death

Trigger Warning: Suicide news

Melinda Coleman, the mother of Netflix star Daisy Coleman took her own life four months after her daughter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Melinda was found dead last evening after mourning her daughter’s loss for four months. The news about the same was reported by SafeBae, a sex assault prevention group that was started by Daisy on Instagram.

Daisy Coleman's mother, Melinda dies by suicide

The post on Instagram read: "We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBae family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening. The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy were more than she could face most days. Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented bodybuilder. More than anything, she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are with Logan and Charlie. There are no words for our sadness, only that if you are struggling with trauma or depression, you are not alone. There is always help and support available. We are with you. Always, Safebae".

Melinda Coleman’s death is the latest tragedy that has hit the family after Daisy suicide. Back in June 2018, Daisy’s brother had died in a car crash. Melinda’s husband and Daisy’s father had passed away in a car crash when Daisy was a child.

Daisy Coleman's death

Daisy had alleged that she was raped by a high school football player Matthew Barnett in her hometown when she was just 14. The allegations were followed by Daisy being bullied and harassed several times. She had attempted to end her life several times and finally shot herself during a FaceTime call with her boyfriend. Daisy Coleman featured on Audrey and Daisy on Netflix which was a documentary about Daisy.

Audrey and Daisy on Netflix

Audrie & Daisy is a documentary released in 2016 and is available to watch on Netflix. It revolves around two teenage girls who passed out while intoxicated at a high school party. While unconscious, they were sexually assaulted by boys they knew and called friends. However, when the incident came out, the girls endured online harassment while one of the accused was let go free. Both the girls attempted suicide and one of them died. The documentary is directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk.

