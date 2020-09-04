Netflix's Away: Reviewing The Space Drama Series That Takes Viewers On An Adventure

Netflix released the Hilary Swank starring space drama series Away. The actor plays the role of Commander Emma Green in the series and is tasked with being the first human to step foot on Mars. Josh Charles and Vivian Wu play key characters in this series. The show Away focuses on families and relationships and the separation one has to go through in order to get a certain job done. The task of stepping on Mars is handed over to Commander Green and therefore she must find the courage to leave her family for three years and complete the mission. The show can be watched exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix's Away - Is the new series worth a watch?

Away series plot synopsis

The Commander has to leave behind her husband and her teenage daughter to embark on her journey to Mars. The mission lasts three years and therefore it is up to Emma to try and find it in her the strength to leave her family behind and head for the mission. The Mars mission is essential; however, the three-year mission poses as a long time to be separated from the ones she loves the most. The story of Away highlights this aspect of families throughout the series. It also focuses on the perils one would face in outer space along with several other aspects.

Netflix's new series - What works?

The space journey that the makers take the viewers on is quite commendable. Over the years, several shows and films consisting of space travel have come along, and the makers of Away beautifully capture outer space. It makes the viewer feel a part of the journey with the astronauts in the series. The perils they face seem relatable despite not actually being in outer space due to the realism created by the direction and screenplay. The actors too play their part in a convincing manner and have their emotional moments which could make one tear up.

Netflix's Away - What doesn't work?

The acting, despite being commendable, and the dialogues in the series seem very predictive and prolonged. The interactions between characters thus feel less real and go on to appear controlled. The drama in space has been directed well; however, when it comes to the problems on Earth, the direction has seemingly failed to pay attention to detail. The characters and sequences appear to be rushed and therefore one is unable to grasp on the happenings on Earth.

Final Thoughts

The series is in all a family drama which happens to be set in space, constantly switching from the world above to the world below. The scenes and the story have been narrated well. The viewers are bound to enjoy the scenic beauty of space along with the interesting lives of astronauts. However, due to some few poorly written dialogues, the scenes in the series may suffer a minor setback and lose the rhythm set with the viewer watching the show.

Rating: 2 ½ /5

