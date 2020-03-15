The Debate
Netflix Announces All 6 Seasons Of 'Community' To Begin Streaming Next Month

Hollywood News

Netflix on March 13 announced that it will release all six seasons and 110 episodes of the cult comedy 'Community' on its video streaming platform.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netflix

As coronavirus measures across the world have forced many to self-isolate or work from home, it is the ideal time for people to binge-watch their favorite programs and movies. Netflix on March 13 announced that it will release all episodes of the cult comedy Community on its video streaming platform. According to a tweet posted by Netflix, all episodes of the sitcom will be released on April 1. 

Read: Netflix Temporarily Suspends All Production In US & Canada Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Fans of the show are showing their excitement on social media by posting memes and jokes about how it is the perfect time to release the series because of coronavirus isolation measures. The Netflix post announcing the release of all Community episodes has already received over 4,000 likes and more than 400 retweets. One user taking a jibe at Netflix's rival platform Amazon wrote, "I can finally cancel my prime subscription!"

Read: 'Queer Eye' Renewed For Season 6, Season 5 Releasing On Netflix This Summer

Read: Imtiaz Ali Set To Release Crime Thriller Series 'She' On Netflix; Releases Trailer

Community

Community is an American comedy television series that ran for six seasons and 110 episodes. The show revolves around a group of students studying at the fictional Greendale Community College. The show aired from 2009 to 2015 and stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash. Community received critical acclaim for its writing and acting and became instantly popular among youth for its meta-humour and pop culture references. 

Read: Netflix Announces Production For 'Top Boy' Season 2 Will Begin Soon

 

 

First Published:
