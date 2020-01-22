The Debate
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution On Netflix; See First Trailer Here

Hollywood News

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is an upcoming CGI animated film to stream on Netflix. Check out the first trailer of the film and read to know more

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

Pokémon: The First Movie - Mewtwo Strikes Back, released in 1998 was the very first Pokémon film to release. Now popular OTT platform, Netflix is releasing a new CGI animated remake version of the film named, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution. The trailer of the movie was recently out, read to know more.

Also Read | Upcoming Pokemon Movie That Will Release In Japanese Language

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution trailer

Pokémon is one of the most popular cartoons of all time around the globe. Much like the original film, Evolution is the story of human-made pokémon Mewtwo. The story is set within the context of the famous animated show, which includes Ash, Pikachu, and Team Rocket, along with a lot of clones.

Also Read | Pokemon: Sword And Shield Has Become One Of The Top Selling Games Ever In Its First Week

The trailer, which is around 1:46 minutes long, shows Mewtwo’s creation and as the strongest Pokémon. Ash and gang rose to become the world’s greatest trainer which led to conflict with Mewtwo and shows several Pokémons.

Also Read | Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes A Pokemon Master Trainer After 22 Years

Fan reactions

Also Read | Netflix All Set To Stream Studio Ghibli Films Starting February

The movie is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonori Sakakibara. It is the 22nd instalment in the Pokémon film series. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution will arrive on Netflix on February 27, 2020.

 

 

