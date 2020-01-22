Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution On Netflix; See First Trailer Here

Pokémon: The First Movie - Mewtwo Strikes Back, released in 1998 was the very first Pokémon film to release. Now popular OTT platform, Netflix is releasing a new CGI animated remake version of the film named, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution. The trailer of the movie was recently out, read to know more.

Also Read | Upcoming Pokemon Movie That Will Release In Japanese Language

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution trailer

Pokémon is one of the most popular cartoons of all time around the globe. Much like the original film, Evolution is the story of human-made pokémon Mewtwo. The story is set within the context of the famous animated show, which includes Ash, Pikachu, and Team Rocket, along with a lot of clones.

Also Read | Pokemon: Sword And Shield Has Become One Of The Top Selling Games Ever In Its First Week

The trailer, which is around 1:46 minutes long, shows Mewtwo’s creation and as the strongest Pokémon. Ash and gang rose to become the world’s greatest trainer which led to conflict with Mewtwo and shows several Pokémons.

As the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge…



It’s happening, Trainers. #MewtwoStrikesBackEvolution is coming to @Netflix on February 27!



📺: https://t.co/A9AOZxFXs9 pic.twitter.com/wytmQt49MO — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 21, 2020

Also Read | Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes A Pokemon Master Trainer After 22 Years

Fan reactions

I saw the trailer of #MewtwoStrikesBackEvolution and while the Pokemon look fantastic... my biggest complaint is how uncanny the humans look. 😳



By the way, this remake will definitely not infringe my love for the original pic.twitter.com/YLyc728DJR — Sora (@SoraGamergirl) January 21, 2020

OMG?!?! I am speechless, and if you didn’t cry watching this movie you have no soul. #MewtwoStrikesBackEvolution https://t.co/zOzUOwm64O — R3D4C3 (@R3D4C3) January 22, 2020

Oh my god! This is the movie that started it all for me and i havent looked back since! Cant wait to watch this and absolutely bawl all over again 😂😂 not sure how i feel about the new animation but im pumped nonetheless! #MewtwoStrikesBackEvolution https://t.co/YuPSC5FxUm — Chris (@MisterTopher92) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Netflix All Set To Stream Studio Ghibli Films Starting February

The movie is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonori Sakakibara. It is the 22nd instalment in the Pokémon film series. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution will arrive on Netflix on February 27, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.