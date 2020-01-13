The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Upcoming Pokemon Movie That Will Release In Japanese Language

Hollywood News

After the success of the Pokémon movie: I Choose You!. The makers have announced their new project Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco. Read more to know about it.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pokémon movie

Recently, the official Twitter handle of 'Movie version Pocket Monster Coco' announced their upcoming project Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco. It is an upcoming Pokémon movie. The film will release in Japanese and it will be the twenty-third film in the Pokémon universe and the third film in the alternate timeline series.

The makers of the movie also revealed many more details about the upcoming animated film. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Pokémon movie.

ALSO READ | Canadian Military Forces Ordered To Play Pokemon Go After Fans Invade Bases

Details about Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco 

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres in Japan on July 10, 2020. The movie will be a continuation of the film 2017 film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You. 

After a year's break, the franchise is all set to release their traditionally animated movie. Not much of the storyline was revealed in the trailer. The film will be directed by Tetsuo Yajima who previously directed the movie Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us as well as Pokémon: XY which is an anime TV series. He will be working alongside Pokémon writer Atsuhiro Tomioka to write the script for the film. 

ALSO READ | Michael Venom Page Throws Pokeball At Opponent After KO, Pokemon Fans Thrilled

The upcoming film will also consist of characters from the previous versions of the Pocket Monster TV series. 

Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco is one of the most awaited animated movies in Japan. There will be many new Pokémons introduced and not to forget Ash and Pikachu who will be playing the lead role in the film.

 

ALSO READ | Pokemon: Sword And Shield Has Become One Of The Top Selling Games Ever In Its First Week

On the work front

Last year, Hollywood released Pokémon Detective Pikachu which was among the best movies of 2019. However, makers of the movie have not announced the second part of the film. Fans are expecting the second part of the franchise to come in 2021 or 2022. 

ALSO READ | Pokemon Sword And Shield Introduces New Rare Shiny Pocket Monster

Image Courtesy: Pokémon's Twitter 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
'DEEPIKA SHOULD LEARN MORE'
ABVP: JNU ATTACK WAS LED BY MAOIST
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
NAWAZ SHARIF'S PIC GOES VIRAL