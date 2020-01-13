Upcoming Pokemon Movie That Will Release In Japanese Language

Recently, the official Twitter handle of 'Movie version Pocket Monster Coco' announced their upcoming project Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco. It is an upcoming Pokémon movie. The film will release in Japanese and it will be the twenty-third film in the Pokémon universe and the third film in the alternate timeline series.

The makers of the movie also revealed many more details about the upcoming animated film. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Pokémon movie.

Details about Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres in Japan on July 10, 2020. The movie will be a continuation of the film 2017 film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You.

After a year's break, the franchise is all set to release their traditionally animated movie. Not much of the storyline was revealed in the trailer. The film will be directed by Tetsuo Yajima who previously directed the movie Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us as well as Pokémon: XY which is an anime TV series. He will be working alongside Pokémon writer Atsuhiro Tomioka to write the script for the film.

The upcoming film will also consist of characters from the previous versions of the Pocket Monster TV series.

Pocket Monsters the Movie: Coco is one of the most awaited animated movies in Japan. There will be many new Pokémons introduced and not to forget Ash and Pikachu who will be playing the lead role in the film.

On the work front

Last year, Hollywood released Pokémon Detective Pikachu which was among the best movies of 2019. However, makers of the movie have not announced the second part of the film. Fans are expecting the second part of the franchise to come in 2021 or 2022.

Detective Pikachu was one of the top trending family movies of 2019 on @Google! Because, well, who doesn’t love Pikachu? #YearInSearch https://t.co/JBJete3F3S pic.twitter.com/UJCeOYPbfA — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) December 12, 2019

