Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Gets A TV Spin-off Series About Gotham PD

The Batman is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman. The film has recently resumed shooting in the United Kingdom. While the movie is still under production, recent reports claim that a spin-off television series will be made about Gotham Police Department at HBO Max. Read to know more:

'The Batman' TV spin-off series about Gotham PD

As per the recent announcement, The Batman director Matt Reeves has signed a deal to co-develop a television spin-off series for HBO Max. The series will be set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film. It will build upon the movie’s examination on the structure of corruption in Gotham City. The show will extend the world set up in the upcoming film and will further explore several powerful and complex characters of Gotham.

Matt Reeves will produce the series with Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire creator) as a writer and executive producer. According to reports, the deal is a part of a strategy to widen the new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The show also serves as the first venture announced as a Reeves’ deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Matt Reeves expressed his views about the series in a statement. He said that the series is an “amazing opportunity,” not only to expand the vision of the world he is creating in the film but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford. He mentioned that getting to work with the “incredibly talented” Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream for him.

HBO Max chief Kevin Reilly also talked about the project to a daily. He said that their collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows them to elaborate and grow fan connections across these “powerful brands” for years to come. He mentioned that this is Batman as most audiences have never seen before, and they know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will establish an all-new universe for the crape crusader portrayed by Robert Pattinson. It is unclear if the actors from the film will be seen reprising their role in the series or not. Some of them are likely to appear in the series, weighting on Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

