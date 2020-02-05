Best Netflix Originals Movies Ranked According To IMDb Ratings

Netflix Originals has released over 200 movies until last year, out of which many were loved by the critics whereas others gained an immense appreciation from the audience. The sudden boom of the OTT platform and the good content that is available here has attracted a huge part of the audience to opt for these platforms. Take a look at some of these must-watch Netflix Originals films that are ranked according to the IMDb ratings.

Marriage Story (IMDb - 8.1)

The film is about director Noah Baumbach's comprehensive dissection on the effect a divorce has on a couple and their family. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, and Alan Alda in pivotal roles. The Time Magazine even termed Marriage Story as one of the best ten films of 2019. The film even bagged the Best Feature Award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

The Irishman (IMDb - 8)

Directed by the legend Martin Scorsese himself, The Irishman stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pachino. The movie made a lot of hype when it aired on Netflix in November 2019. it is one of the top mob movies of all times and is based on the book titled I Heard You Paint Houses and showcases an interesting take on the murder of Jimmy Hoffa.

Roma (IMDb - 7.7)

Roma is a movie which gained a lot of love from the critics as well as the audience for its beautiful portrayal of the life of a middle-class family's maid while living in Mexico City. The movie was set in the 1970s era and Cuarón's screenplay, direction and cinematography were hugely appreciated. Roma even received 10 nominations at the 91st Academy Awards.

Mudbound (IMDb - 7.4)

One of the movies that one must watch is the critically acclaimed movie Mudbound. The movie beautifully captures the struggles and real difficulties that two war veterans face after returning to Mississippi. The movie shows the effect of racism and how people adjust to life after World War II.

The Other Side of the Wind (IMDb - 6.8)

Even though the movie gained a less than impressive rating as compared to others, it has been considered as the best Netflix Originals of all times according to a survey done by an entertainment portal. Director J.J. Hannaford tries to make a comeback in Hollywood after staying in Europe for many years. The film has been directed by ace director Orson Welles.

