Sonia Ammar Joins 'Scream 5' Cast, Shooting To Begin By End Of This Month

Among the most popular meta-horror film franchises in recent times is Scream. The upcoming reboot or fifth instalment has garnered much attention for its ensemble cast. It includes several members from the old cast who are making a comeback, along with many new faces joining the franchise. Now the latest addition is French-Arab artist, Sonia Ammar.

Sonia Ammar joins 'Scream' cast

Up-and-coming French-Arab actor, singer and model Sonia Ammar has joined the Scream cast, reported Variety. Sonia is a Paris-born artist with Arab and Polish origins, who is popular on social media. The 21-year-old has a base in France as well as California. Scream 5 will mark Ammar’s first significant role in a feature film. She previously appeared in 2013 released Canadian-French movie, Jappeloup, directed by Christian Duguay from a script by Guillaume Canet.

Sonia Ammar studied music at USC and Berklee College of Music. The artists appeared in Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s Promises music video and performed live with French DJ Petit Biscuit at Coachella. Later, she collaborated with Jason Quenneville, the music producer of some of The Weeknd’s popular hits. In 2019, she released her first EP album with Joyride as her debut single. She is currently working on her first solo album. Ammar has modelled for many prestigious fashion brands.

Scream 5 cast

The cast of Scream reboot has been growing steadily. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton will reprise their characters as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Judy Hicks, from the previous four Scream movies. The new members include Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin) and Mikey Madison (Better Things, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). They are cast in undisclosed roles and any one among them could be the next killer or killers in the Scream movie.

The cast of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s #Scream5 pic.twitter.com/ZeMtaTedhp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 10, 2020

Scream 5 is expected to commence shooting before the end of this month. It will be filmed in a studio located in Wilmington, in North Carolina. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have partnered to revive the Scream film franchise. Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be helming Scream 5. The previous instalments were directed by late Wes Craven.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will pen down the script. Chad Villella will serve as an executive producer. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream, is on-board as well, as an executive producer. It was announced that Scream 5 will be arriving in theatres on January 14, 2022.

