The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Birds Of Prey' New Clip Shows Black Canary & Renee Montoya Teaming Up | WATCH

Hollywood News

Margot Robbie's upcoming film Birds of Prey gets a new sneak peek clip. Warner Bros took to twitter to share the clip. The video contains new footage.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
birds of prey

Margot Robbie was last seen as Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. After this, she will be seen respiring her role of Harley Quinn in her upcoming movie Birds of Prey. The movie will be a story where we will see Harley parting ways from the Joker and making a group of female superheroes. She will be seen with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya in the film.

All these DC characters will be in a mission to save a young girl from an evil crime lord named Black Mask who operates in Gotham City. Recently, Warner Bros took to their twitter to show off new Birds of Prey footage. Take a look at the footage here.

Read Also| Margot Robbie Teases Fans About 'Birds Of Prey', Says Movie Has A Non-linear Structure

New 'Birds of Prey' footage shared by Warner Bros.

In this 30 second clip shared by Warner Bros on the official Birds of Prey account, we can see a mix of new and previously unseen footage from the film along with a few scenes from the earlier trailers.

The video shows the conflict between Harley Quinn’s gang and the Black Mask. While this is going on, we see a new actions sequence where we can see Black Canary and Renee Montoya teaming up.

Read Also| 'Birds Of Prey' And 'Joker' Are Very Different, Margot Robbie Explains; Here's Why

We also see a Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn taking down a lot of people all by herself, which shows the power Quinn has. The movie will be releasing on February 7, 2020. The movie is directed by Cathy Yan.

Read Also| 'Birds Of Prey' Trailer Finally Reveals A Comic-accurate Look Of 'Black Mask'

Read Also| 'Birds Of Prey' Trailer 2 Shows More Fun And Action; Check It Out Here

Image courtesy: Birds of Prey Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT