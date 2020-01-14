'Birds Of Prey' New Clip Shows Black Canary & Renee Montoya Teaming Up | WATCH

Margot Robbie was last seen as Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. After this, she will be seen respiring her role of Harley Quinn in her upcoming movie Birds of Prey. The movie will be a story where we will see Harley parting ways from the Joker and making a group of female superheroes. She will be seen with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya in the film.

All these DC characters will be in a mission to save a young girl from an evil crime lord named Black Mask who operates in Gotham City. Recently, Warner Bros took to their twitter to show off new Birds of Prey footage. Take a look at the footage here.

New 'Birds of Prey' footage shared by Warner Bros.

Let the mayhem begin. #BirdsofPrey is in theaters February 7. pic.twitter.com/5D0zfhawGL — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 14, 2020

In this 30 second clip shared by Warner Bros on the official Birds of Prey account, we can see a mix of new and previously unseen footage from the film along with a few scenes from the earlier trailers.

The video shows the conflict between Harley Quinn’s gang and the Black Mask. While this is going on, we see a new actions sequence where we can see Black Canary and Renee Montoya teaming up.

We also see a Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn taking down a lot of people all by herself, which shows the power Quinn has. The movie will be releasing on February 7, 2020. The movie is directed by Cathy Yan.

Image courtesy: Birds of Prey Twitter

