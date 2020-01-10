'Birds Of Prey' Trailer Finally Reveals A Comic-accurate Look Of 'Black Mask'

The much-awaited trailer for Margot Robbie-starrer DC film just released and fans of the franchise seemed pretty excited. Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) offers fans the first look of Ewan McGregor as the crime boss Black Mask, with his signature Mask.

Fans loved the character of Harley Quinn in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and wished to see more of the character.

'Birds of Prey' trailer finally reveals the black mask of DC Movie

However, the look of Black Mask is something that stole the show for fans among many other aspects. The fans called the mask to be comic-accurate and menacing.

According to the trailer of the film Birds of Prey cross the path of the crime mafia and hence set out to kill them. The film is expected to release on February 7 and stars an ensemble cast of actors who mostly play villains from the DC universe.

The fact they showed #BlackMask in the trailer, tells me something VERY Comic Accurate might happen in the film ☠️ (if you’re familiar with Roman Sionis’ origin story 😉) This looks legit and is the reason it’s my 3rd most anticipated film of the year 😎 #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/LOWkCHK8eq — John Aaron Garza 🦅🌙 (@Ser_Jon_Arryn) January 9, 2020

Rated R. #BlackMask. Violent Fun. This film is going to be amazing! https://t.co/PEHnftcanO — John Aaron Garza 🦅🌙 (@Ser_Jon_Arryn) January 9, 2020

My boy #BlackMask made it ❤️ And he looks badass!! 💪🏻☠️ Cant wait for the movie pic.twitter.com/rmKQ0ENBwn — Ivo (@ImPerfectIvo) January 10, 2020

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Is said to be a sequel to its previous film and pick off after The Joker and Harley Quinn break up. In the trailer, Harley can be seen joining forces with several other female villains who go out on a rampage. Amidst all of the commotion, it is mentioned that Black Mask is looking to kill Harley for reasons currently unknown.

