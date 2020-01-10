'Birds Of Prey' Trailer 2 Shows More Fun And Action; Check It Out Here

Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is an upcoming DC superhero film. It is a follow-up and a spinoff of Suicide Squad, which had released in 2016. The movie focuses mainly on female superheroes.

It stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ella Jay Basco along with Ewan McGregor and others. The new second trailer of the movie is out. Read to know more.

'Birds of Prey' trailer 2

The newly released second trailer of Birds of Prey is about 2:19 minutes long. It has several fresh and different scenes from the first trailer. It has a more fun tone and shows more action sequences. The footage begins with Harley (Margot Robbie) blowing up what looks like the Joker’s centre.

She then goes through a post-breakup depression worthy of a supervillain. As she is not the Joker’s girlfriend, there are now plenty of other supervillains out there who would like to see her dead. This includes Ewan McGregor's Roman Sionis, a mafia don known as Black Mask.

Harley then teams up with four other women who are on Black Mask's hit list to take him down. They are Gotham City cop Renee Montoya, pickpocketing runaway Cassandra Cain, the vigilante the Huntress, and supernaturally screaming lounge singer Black Canary. Ewan is also seen wearing the mask. Together they try to take him down and also save themselves.

Check out the trailer 2

Gotham’s worst brings out their best. Meet Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain. #BirdsOfPrey in theaters 2.7.20. pic.twitter.com/KpNJxNPkX5 — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 9, 2020

About the film

Directed by Cathy Yan, it is intended to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn as she joins forces with others. The movie is slated to release on February 7, 2020. It will be the first superhero film of the year to hit the theatres.

