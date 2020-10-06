New 'Free Guy' Trailer & Poster Out; Sets December Release Date For Ryan Reynolds' Film

Free Guy is an upcoming science fiction action comedy film. It stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role as a video game character. The movie has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, like many other projects. Now a new trailer and a release date are unveiled by the makers.

New Free Guy trailer arrives with a fresh release date

20th Century Studios has dropped a new trailer of their upcoming venture, Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead. It gives a fresh glimpse at the video game world of 'Free City'. The 2:33 minute long second trailer has action, romance and saving the world story arc, but this time it is a fictional game world.

Ryan Reynolds as Guy finds out that he is just a background character in a video game. He falls for a Molotov Girl in the game, which is an actual player named Milly (Jodie Comer). Guy tries to escape his ordinary life and changes the game by being a nice person, stopping the heist and crime. The video game character grabs the attention of real-life people and is considered as ruining the experience. The developers of the game then try to solve the problem by shutting it down. Now Guy along with Molotov Girl will be seen giving all he can to save his world and people.

The latest trailer also provides a new release date for the movie. Free Guy is now scheduled to hit the theatres on December 11, 2020. Check out the trailer below.

Free Guy New Poster

Free Guy cast also includes Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar, Camille Kostek and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit). YouTube personalities like Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, and LazarBeam will appear in cameos. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will also be seen playing himself in the movie.

Official Free Guy plot

In Twentieth Century Studios’ epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Liberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. It is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner. Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levin and Michael Riley McGrath serves as executive producers. It will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, a new subsidiary of The Walt Disney Studios.

