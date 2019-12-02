New Gavin And Stacey Episodes Coming, Teases Its Christmas Special

'Gavin and Stacey' series co-creator Ruth Jones has given hints that the show could return for more episodes once this year's Christmas special has aired. Jones who stars as Nessa in the comedy series said that she thinks that it would be negative of her to say there won't be any more episodes. She also spoke about the process of penning down the Christmas special with co-creator James Corden 10 years after the show ended describing it a bit strange originally. The fans were amused when it was announced that the 53-year-old actress and her co-writer James Corden penned down a new Christmas special. Ruth and James had been in contact for some time to talk about the new episode but the Welsh actress admitted that it would be a bit strange initially when they settled down to work together again.

Ruth describes the upcoming series

She said they have been seeing each other over the years but haven't spent a great time together. She added that they enjoy spending time together and they make each other laugh a lot. Jones said that everybody was really happy with the positive reaction to the trailer for the Christmas special which was released last week. She added that Jo Page was almost hysterical. Gavin and Stacey launched the pair's careers over 10 years ago. She went on to describe that the show would be returning as a Christmas special and would be absolutely astonishing.

The Christmas gift

The return episode will be a Christmas gift to many fans. The episode will air at 8:30 pm on Christmas Day on BBC1 has been described by Ruth as very cheery, warm-hearted and very Christmassy. As Ruth revealed about the show, Rob Brydon, 54, said that Gavin & Stacey cast had a WhatsApp group chat code name to keep the Christmas special a secret.

