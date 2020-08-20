Alice Braga Talks About Going From Marvel To DC, Says ‘I Couldn’t Ask For More’

According to the DC FanDome website, a Suicide Squad Panel is set to take place on August 22, 2020. In a recent interview with comingsoon.net, the Predator actor Alice Braga spoke about her upcoming film The Suicide Squad. She also shared her experience from the upcoming DC FanDome, the New Mutants.

ALSO READ: Will Smith's Unconventional Roles: From Genie In 'Aladdin' To Deadshot In 'Suicide Squad'

The actor felt that audiences would love the sequel of the Suicide Squad. She also told comingsoon.net that she was a huge fan of the Suicide Squad director, James Gunn. She also said that she admired his work in the superhero film, Guardians of the Galaxy. Alice Braga felt that James brought ‘laughs’, ‘action’, as well as ‘fun’ to a superhero spaceship film. She also referred to him as a talented director. Gunn brought his ‘vision’ and ‘energy’ to the Suicide Squad sequel.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad Is 100% James Gunn's Cut With 'zero Interference,' Reveals The Director

Braga felt that the film had an amazing cast and also said that it was great to join them. She specifically mentioned Idris Elba and Viola too. The actor is also a huge fan of Margot Robbie. Talking about the upcoming Suicide Squad Panel, Braga said that fans would love the Panel.

Braga has consecutively starred in a Marvel and DC FanDome i.e. The New Mutants and Suicide Squad 2. Talking about doing a Marvel and DC FanDome, the actor said that she did not expect something like that to happen. She said that she was a huge Marvel and DC fan and felt that offers like these were a ‘trophy’. She couldn’t ask for anything more.

The actor felt that ‘comic fans’ were the best fans that one could have. She felt that these fans had knowledge of the characters. She also referred to them as, ‘sweet’ and ‘excited’.

ALSO READ: 'The Suicide Squad' New Logo Out On Director James Gunn's Birthday

About the Suicide Squad sequel:

Suicide Squad is a multi-star cast film. The star cast of the film includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, and Steve Agee. This is the tenth DC Extended Universe film. Some of the other cast members include Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, and Michael Rooker. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will be co-produced by Charles Roven, Peter Safran, and Simon Hatt.

ALSO READ: 'Suicide Squad' Director Agrees With Fan Theory About Joker Recruiting Fake Harley Quinn

Promo image Source: Alice Braga’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.