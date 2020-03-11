'The New Mutants' To Feature A Same-sex Love Story Between 'X-Men' Characters

The New Mutants has evidently faced multiple troubles with its production and release but it is now all set to get a theatrical release. The film was first shot in 2017 with a scheduled release date of 2018 but was eventually pushed ahead to secure a 2020 release date. Now, it is revealed that The New Mutants film is going to feature a same-sex relationship between Maisie Williams and Blu Hunt's characters.

Also read: X-Men & Inhumans are not the same: Know why MARVEL is not going further with 'Inhumans'

The New Mutants to feature a same-sex relationship

Director of The New Mutants, Josh Boone was speaking to a leading news daily in the USA where he revealed that the film will feature a beautiful same-sex love story between characters Rahne Sinclair and Danielle Moonstar, who are played by Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones fame and actor Blu Hunt.

The New Mutants is being heavily marketed as a horror spin-off to the staple comic book film genre and the director reveals that keeping a same-sex relationship at the centre stage of a film like this does sound weird to hear. But, according to the director, the topic of same-sex relationships has been dealt with the utmost respect.

Also read: 'X-Men' star Patrick Stewart declined to reprise his role as Charles Xavier

Also read: X-Men in MCU to be played by people of ethnic diversity? Reports say yes

The director went on to reveal that with The New Mutants, Rahne and Danielle's love story with act as a spine for a much character-driven experience for the audience. Josh Boone revealed that the comic book counterparts of Rahne and Danielle's characters had a telepathic connection which was extended furthermore to fit a real-life scenario. The director believes that if two characters can understand each other to that extent, it is only natural that the two end up falling for each other.

In conclusion, the director stated that though a same-sex relationship will be a part of the film, it has not been spoken about heavily in The New Mutants as the makers didn't wish for the relationship to feel like a gimmick. The New Mutants is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.

Also read: Marvel Studios expands X-men franchise with two exciting new comics

Also read: 'The New Mutants' trailer is out after a long wait; watch it here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.