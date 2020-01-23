'X-Men' Star Patrick Stewart Declined To Reprise His Role As Charles Xavier

Patrick Stewart’s portrayal of professor Charles Xavier in X-Men franchise is widely loved by fans. He had portrayed the character for seventeen years before bidding it goodbye with 2017’s Logan. Ever since Marvel Studios’ regained the cinematic rights to X-Men with the Disney-FOX merger, fans were speculating whether Patrick Stewart will reprise the iconic role again.

Patrick Stewart won't reprise the role of Professor X

However, much to the disappointment of his fans, Patrick Stewart does not want to reprise his role as Professor X. While speaking to a news daily, he revealed that he had met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and had an extended conversation with him about the future of the character. Patrick revealed that Kevin has noted down some plot points and ideas which can allow Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier to be a part of the MCU. But, the actor declined since he believes that Logan was a fitting end to the character. Patrick Stewart said if he hadn’t done Logan, he would have considered reprising the role, but final installment in the Wolverine trilogy changed the way he looked at the character and is satisfied with the ending it received.

Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige has been vocal about X-Men making an entry in the Marvel cinematic universe soon. During the San Diego Comic-Con of 2019, Kevin Feige had announced that an MCU X-Men film is under works. The franchise is expected to get a complete revamp from its original iteration to merge the newer characters into the existing timeline of films. Marvel Studios also reportedly wishes to start with X-Men with a clean slate as the previous X-men film The Dark Phoenix was a big failure at the box office. As per reports, the MCU will start including X-Men characters into its cinematic roaster as the existing phase four comes to a close.

Image courtesy - Patrick Stewart Instagram

