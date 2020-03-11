Times Nia Sharma Flaunted Her Jawline Like A Photographer's Perfect Muse | See Pics!

Nia Sharma currently appears as Brinda in the fourth season of the Naagin serial called Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Though the two leading ladies of the show are gaining all the attention due to their acting skills. Nia Sharma is also known to share some exceptional Instagram posts. Check out some of her posts where the current 'Naagin' has shown off her sharp jawline perfectly.

Nia Sharma's photos

Nia Sharma recently shared a flawless makeup look that she apparently did herself. She can be seen flaunting her sharp jawline in this pic with a side angle. The perfect makeup has made her jawline look more defined and this pic is definitely one of her best close up pics.

Nia Sharma's pictures is one of the perfect examples where her sharp jawline is visible beautifully. Her statement earrings and the light have a major role in making this sunset-lit pic a perfect post for her Instagram account.

Nia Sharma sports her Naagin look like a pro and her flawless glowy makeup definitely defines her sharp angular face. Nia Sharma plays the lead role in her current show that airs on Colors TV.

Nia Sharma is showing off her love for two things in this picture. One is her love for the colour pink that she often sports on her Instagram stories and the other is the experimental makeup trends that she never fails to try on her show Naagin.

Nia Sharma's shows

On the professional front, Nia Sharma plays the lead character in Naagin's fourth season after playing the main lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She was also seen as Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, after which she became a popular household name. Nia Sharma was also known for her role as Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja opposite her co-star and friend Ravi Dubey.

