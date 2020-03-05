Anita Hassanandani And Nia Sharma In Stunning Saree Looks; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma are known for their work in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Naagin 4. Both the actors have impressed their fans with their traditional and western looks on screen as well as off-screen. The divas have been spotted flaunting the saree look on various occasions. Check out the saree look of these two leading ladies that are definitely stunning:

Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani's photos in saree:

Anita shared a picture on Instagram in which she is posing with her friend and co-star Nia Sharma. Both the actors look stunning in their saree look. Nia is wearing a peach coloured saree and Anita looks dazzling in her black one.

Nia Sharma opted for a white saree with lace border on the occasion of Mother’s day. She paired her splendid white saree look with a pair of white and gold earrings.

Anita opted for a maroon saree with matching fashionable blouse. She is posing for an outdoor photoshoot.

Nia Sharma’s breathtaking saree looks are widely loved by her fans. She posted the picture on Instagram, where she appears in a white printed saree with matching blouse. She enhanced her look by wearing heavy golden earrings.

This is another look of Anita Hassanandani in saree. The uniquely tailored dhoti patterned saree was styled by Sonam Luthria. Anita completed her look with some wearing ethnic jewellery.

This phenomenal saree look of Nia Sharma features her in a plain yellow saree with heavy golden earrings.

