The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anita Hassanandani And Nia Sharma In Stunning Saree Looks; See Pics

Television News

Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma have been flaunting their amazing western and traditional looks on Instagram. Check out their best saree looks here.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma are known for their work in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Naagin 4. Both the actors have impressed their fans with their traditional and western looks on screen as well as off-screen. The divas have been spotted flaunting the saree look on various occasions. Check out the saree look of these two leading ladies that are definitely stunning:

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Much-loved Music Album

Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani's photos in saree:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Anita shared a picture on Instagram in which she is posing with her friend and co-star Nia Sharma. Both the actors look stunning in their saree look. Nia is wearing a peach coloured saree and Anita looks dazzling in her black one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma opted for a white saree with lace border on the occasion of Mother’s day. She paired her splendid white saree look with a pair of white and gold earrings. 

Also Read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Updates March 3: Ruksaar Blames Kabir For Spoiling Her Life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita opted for a maroon saree with matching fashionable blouse. She is posing for an outdoor photoshoot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma’s breathtaking saree looks are widely loved by her fans. She posted the picture on Instagram, where she appears in a white printed saree with matching blouse. She enhanced her look by wearing heavy golden earrings.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Candid Photos That Reflect Her Bond With Her Sister And Mother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

This is another look of Anita Hassanandani in saree. The uniquely tailored dhoti patterned saree was styled by Sonam Luthria. Anita completed her look with some wearing ethnic jewellery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

This phenomenal saree look of Nia Sharma features her in a plain yellow saree with heavy golden earrings.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra's Song Lyrics Inspire Many Young Hearts; Check Out Her Songs

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
BJP
BJP'S CAA DISCUSSION IN ASSEMBLY
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
Thappad Box Office Collection
THAPPAD BOX OFFICE