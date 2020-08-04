Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Step Out For Double Date In London; See Pics

Niall Horan is not single anymore. Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley stepped out for a double date recently. The Daily Mail captured pictures of the two spending some quality time together and they seemed to be having a great time.

Niall Horan steps out with girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan rose to fame as part of the British- Irish Boyband One Direction. Along with musical success came global fame. Over the years, Niall Horan has been spotted dating and hanging out with several celebrities right from Selena Gomez to Ellie Goulding. But now, the former One Direction stars seemed to have chosen somebody who did not grow up in the spotlight.

Also read | Niall Horan Collaborates With Ashe, Drops Brand New Track 'Moral Of The Story'

After breaking up with pop star Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan is now dating designer Amelia Woolley. Over the last few weeks, there have been quite a few photographs of the two hanging out together and spending some quality time. Now according to the Daily Mail’s exclusive report, Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley enjoyed a double date.

The new couple was spotted enjoying this double date at Fiume Battersea in London on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In one of the pictures shared by the media portal, Amelia was seen wrapping her arms around Niall’s waist as the two opted for a stroll after dinner. Before stepping for this stroll, Niall and Amelia were also seen chatting up another couple on the terrace of the Fiume.

Also read | Niall Horan Recounts Inspiring Chat With His Black Neighbour, Urges Fans To Vote Wisely

In these pictures, both Amelia and Niall are dressed in casuals. Niall Horan rocked a pair of off-white shorts with a black-white printed shirt. Whereas Amelia stepped out in a black and white polka dot dress and paired it up white sneakers. Take a look at Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley's date night pictures here.

According to Daily Mail, Niall has been dating Amelia Woolley for a couple of months now. The pair reportedly grew closer during the lockdown. Amelia, who is a designer and show buyer, even featured Niall on her recent Snapchat. The couple was seen sipping some wine as Amelia captioned picture saying, "Sunday's vibe". Their Snapchat picture went viral within no time.

Also read | 'One Direction' Has Only Love For Fans On 10-year Milestone, Shares Heartfelt Gratitude

Also read | One Direction Throwback From 'Best Song Ever' Set Gets Fans Nostalgic; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.