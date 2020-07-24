'One Direction' Has Only Love For Fans On 10-year Milestone, Shares Heartfelt Gratitude

One Direction has completed ten years as a sensational boy band in the music industry on Thursday, July 23 and all of its members, except for Zayn Malik, have expressed their love to their fans through their social media handles. They marked the milestone by sharing fond memories of their experience of creating music together and wholeheartedly thanked their fans for immortalizing them with their love.

Liam Payne was the first to mark the occasion with an emotional post, writing, "What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection." The pop star's tweet included an adorable screenshot of a text he sent his dad on July 23, 2010 saying simply, 'I'm in a boy band."

What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/0d17ggB66x — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2020

Read | One Direction's 10th anniversary online concert sparks a 'reunion wish' swathe on Twitter

"Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was," Louis Tomlinson tweeted amid a series of thoughtful posts, tagging all four of his former bandmates before adding, "So proud of you all individually."

Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyality is something that makes me really really proud. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Miss it every day! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Read | Harry Styles pens a note as One Direction turns 10, says he will be ‘forever grateful’

Niall Horan, meanwhile, responded to both Payne and Tomlinson's tweets with love before sharing his own thoughts on the anniversary: "When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did," he wrote alongside a snap of the fivesome performing together on stage. "So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing."

It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson ❤️ #10YearsOfOneDirection — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2020

when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/rHeGL8rY7z — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2020

For his part, Harry Styles shared a sweet photo of the band hugging in front of a massive crowd of fans. "I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up," he captioned the pic before continuing in a thread to thank the fans, crew, the band's team and others in a thread. "To the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H," he concluded.

I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/yfAv8aUpbe — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 23, 2020

Read | 10 years of One Direction: Harry to sport 'Freddie Mercury look' for the special event?

All about One Direction

Considered as one of the most dominant forces to have influenced the western music culture in the recent past, British boy band One Direction has delivered a wide range of successful albums during the course of their collective brief career. Comprising of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, the group has delivered five albums namely, Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M., which have topped charts in most major markets, generating many hit singles. If reports are to be believed, the group has won nearly 200 awards including seven Brit Awards. However, Zayn Malik separated from the group in 2015.

Read | 10 years of One Direction: British Boy Band to launch their very own website; Read more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.