Niall Horan Recounts Inspiring Chat With His Black Neighbour, Urges Fans To Vote Wisely

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is not holding back when it comes to the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States. The Slow Hands singer has urged his fans to vote through social media and also recounted his recent conversation with his black neighbour amidst the growing unrest in North America. He also made sure to tell his U.S.-based fans to vote wisely in the next elections.

Niall Horan urges fans to vote amidst Black Lives Matter protests

The ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. is gaining support all across the globe. The protests have also gained momentum since global celebrities are making sure to voice their opinion regarding George Floyd’s death. Many celebrities are urging the U.S. citizens to vote carefully amidst these protests and one of these celebrities is British-Irish singer Niall Horan.

Niall Horan in a string of tweets continued to support the Black Lives Matter protests. He shared with his fans a recent conversation he had with his black neighbour and also shared how this conversation gave him “goosebumps”.

Niall wrote, “I just bumped into my neighbour, a young black man and we had the most amazing conversation about what’s going on in the world”. He continued, “He grew up in an area where racism was rampant, had many sad dealings with brutal law enforcement. But....”.

Niall Horan’s sad cliff-hanger turned into an important message for his fans. He wrote, “His attitude is one that I had goosebumps listening to. He said he always tries to look forward, he wants to educate people, he doesn’t want people rioting on the streets for him”. Horan continued, “He wants people to protest peacefully and as I said ‘educate people’. Protest safely for our friends”.

I just bumped into my neighbour, a young black man and we had the most amazing conversation about what’s going on in the world. He himself grew up in an area where racism was rampant, had many sad dealings with brutal law enforcement. But....... — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 2, 2020

His attitude is one that I had goosebumps listening to. He said he always tries to look forward, he wants to educate people, he doesn’t want people rioting in the streets for him. He wants people to protest peacefully and as I said ‘educate people’. Protest safely for our friends — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 2, 2020

Hugely important primaries upcoming in the US!! To have the ability to vote is power, please use it. educate yourselves on your candidates and get voting. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 2, 2020

After recounting this experience, Niall Horan made sure to remind his fans to choose their leader carefully in the next election. He wrote, “Hugely important primaries upcoming in the U.S.!! To have the ability to vote is power, please use it”. He concluded, “Educate yourselves on your candidates and get voting”.

Apart from recounting this incident with his neighbour, Niall Horan has been pretty vocal about his support to the Black Lives Matter protests. He previously urged his fans “protest safely people”. He also told them to look out for each other. Niall Horan also made sure to tell his fans to “educate the younger generations that there should not be hatred based on the colour of the next person’s skin”. Take a look at his tweets here.

Let’s protest safely people. look out for each other. It’s time to really educate the younger generations that there should not be hatred based on the colour of the next persons skin. Only love.I go to bed tonight thinking of all my friends in America and hope they are safe ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 1, 2020

