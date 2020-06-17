Niall Horan Collaborates With Ashe, Drops Brand New Track 'Moral Of The Story'

Niall Horan surprised his fans when he dropped a brand new collaboration with singer Ashe. Ashe and Niall Horan have dropped a new version of the song, Moral of the Story. Apart from adding a new voice to the song in the form of Niall, the two collaborators have also added 4 new verses to the song. The song is already receiving a great response from fans online.

Niall Horan collaborates with Ashe for ‘Moral of the Story’

Niall Horan dropped his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather on March 13, 2020. The Irish singer also planned on touring his album with fellow singer Lewis Capaldi. But the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to the former boyband member to cancel the tour. Even though the tour is cancelled, Niall Horan seems busy collaborating with other artists and working on new music.

Also read | Niall Horan Recounts Inspiring Chat With His Black Neighbour, Urges Fans To Vote Wisely

No wonder he surprised his fans when he collaborated with American singer Ashe for a brand new song. The viral sensation and the former One Direction member dropped a brand new version of Ashe’s song Moral of the Story. Apart from working on a new version, this collaboration also led to the addition of four more verses to the original lyrics.

Also read | Taylor Swift And Niall Horan's Most Unmissable Moments; Take A Look

Apart from being collaborators on this new song, Ashe and Niall Horan also seemed to have great personal chemistry. While talking about the song on Twitter, Niall Horan thanked Ashe for allowing him to sing her “beautiful song”. But Ashe was quick to respond to Niall’s humble remark and gave a sweet response. Niall Horan than in return thanked Ashe for the compliment and emphasized that it is still her “baby”.

Thank you @ashemusic for allowing me to sing your beautiful song ‘Moral of the Story’ with you . It’s out this Wednesday and I hope you all enjoy it x https://t.co/SQsDlmCtMV pic.twitter.com/eogjXaPGGh — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 15, 2020

Well that’s a major major compliment and thank you for it . This is your baby as we have spoken about, I wrote 4 new lines and sang on it. It’s still your baby and I have to respect that when I go to sing — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 15, 2020

While Ashe and Niall Horan are fawning over each other on Twitter, Niall Horan and Ashe’s fans cannot stop talking about their song Moral of the Story. Fans have been constantly tweeting about the song online. No wonder the song’s hashtag ‘Moral of the Story’ is trending on Twitter. Many fans are also tweeting out their favourite lyrics of the song and creating memes about this new version. Take a look at some of those tweets here.

me after listening to #moralofthestory pic.twitter.com/lBaZ2JKR2S — hay loves bridgette²⁸ // bIm (@narryxstyless) June 17, 2020

TALKING WITH YOUR FATHER HE SAID THAT YOU COULD BE MINE BUT SOME PEOPLE FALL IN LOVE WITH THE WRONG PEOPLE SOMETIMES #MoralOfTheStory pic.twitter.com/gzroXdlosp — steph ︎ (@Esnystephh) June 17, 2020

Also read | Selena Gomez Still Listens To The Music Of Her Former Flames Niall Horan, The Weeknd?

Also read | One Direction's Liam Payne & Niall Horan Poke Fun At Louis During Insta Live | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.