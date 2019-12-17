'Top Gun: Maverick' New Trailer Out, Fans Gear Up For Tom Cruise's Epic Return

Tom Cruise is all set for the release of his upcoming action-drama flick, Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. The movie will feature an ensemble cast of actors that include Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The first trailer of the movie was released at the San Diego Comic-Con, on July 18, 2019. Recently, the second trailer of the film was released, and fans of the actor are all geared up to see the movie in the theatres. Here is everything you need to know about the second trailer of the movie.

READ | Dwayne Johnson: Top 3 Videos Of The Rock On His YouTube Channel

The second trailer of 'Top Gun: Maverick' is out

The first trailer of the action drama was adored by the fans of the actor all over the internet. It also faced some controversies regarding the leather bomber jacket worn by Cruise in the movie. It has been changed since the first Top Gun movie. Here is the second trailer of the action flick.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' To Clash With 'Roohi Afza'

The second trailer was released by the official YouTube channel of Paramount Pictures, on December 16, 2019. The video has garnered over 66 thousand likes on YouTube. The trailer of the movie has over 43 lakh views on YT.

READ | Top 4 Scenes From 'Shazam!' You Must Check Out Before You Watch 'Shazam 2'

The second trailer of the movie has several memorable scenes that showcase the actors in supersonic jets exploring and pushing their limits as they learn to fly the jets under the guidance of Tom Cruise’s Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The trailer opens in the sky as Captain Pete is shown flying his jet plane. Fans are highly excited to see the movie in the theatres, whereas the fans of the first Top Gun movie are worried if the movie will be able to live up to the mark that has been set by the first Top Gun movie.

READ | Seafood In Goa: Top Seafood Restaurants In Goa That You Must Check Out



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.