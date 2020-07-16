Nick Cannon Apologies To The Jewish Community For His Remarks On His Podcast

American Television star Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. This comes after he made anti-Semitic remarks while on a YouTube Podcast. This received a lot of backlash from his audiences, and he was also sacked for it. Now Nick took to the microblogging site Twitter and apologised for the anti-Semitic language he used on the podcast.

Nick Cannon apologies to the Jewish Community

Nick Cannon took to his Twitter and expressed his ''deepest'' and most sincere ''apologies'' to the Jewish Community. He also spoke on how he used a stereotype and he feels ashamed for the mistake he made. He also added that the video of the interview has been taken down. Take a look at the threads of his Twitter apology here.

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

After his tweets came out, it was also reported that Cannon will still host Fox's hit TV show The Masked Singer. The network released a statement to the media on Wednesday night in which it was expressed that when they learnt about Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, the company contacted Nick immediately.

In the statement, Fox expressed that Nick is remorseful for what he said on the podcast and added that his words were wrong. The statement also added that the words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context. The company then added that Nick has apologised and is taking steps towards educating himself and amending the broken ties.

The company then expressed that this is the time for them to have a dialogue with Nick and they will help him advance in this important conversation. In the end, the company also revealed that they condemn all forms of hate that are directed towards any community. They assured fans that they will combat bigotry of any kind.

The controversy came to light after he posted his podcast that released on YouTube on June 30. In the podcast, Nick Cannon was speaking to Richard Griffin, aka Professor Griff, a former member of the rap group Public Enemy. In the podcast, he said "It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people, when we are the same people who they want to be," said Cannon. "That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrew.."

After the release of the podcast, several people condemned the comments on social media after which Cannon was dropped by ViacomCBS. The media giant released a statement and said that they condemn "bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism". It was further reported that Cannon is in talks with ViacomCBS chairperson Shari Redstone and demanded full ownership of his long-running Wild 'n Out Brand from the media giant. This show had got a 90-episode renewal in 2019. But the spokesperson expressed that these claims are untrue.

